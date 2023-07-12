WWE will "kill" Rhea Ripley if 33-year-old top star is allowed to dethrone her, veteran admits (Exclusive)

WWE fans have high hopes for Rhea Ripley's Women's World title reign, but wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that Money in the Bank holder IYO SKY taking the title away from the champ will bury The Nightmare brutally.

The Judgment Day member defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. The title was recently rebranded as the Women's World Championship and assigned to the RAW brand, where Rhea Ripley leads the women's roster.

At Money in the Bank, IYO SKY was pushed to win the women's contract, and all eyes will be on her until she cashes it in on either Rhea Ripley or Asuka.

The latest Writing with Russo episode focused on the aftermath of Money in the Bank, and the former WWE writer bluntly explained why IYO SKY must not be allowed to successfully cash in the MITB contract on Ripley.

"If she beats Rhea Ripley, we kill Rhea Ripley, and Rhea Ripley is far more valuable to the WWE than IYO SKY. I mean, there is no question about that. They could have years and years of booking Rhea Ripley." [From 06:46 to 07:05]

Check out the entire episode of "Wrestling with Russo below:

Vince Russo gives his honest opinion about IYO SKY's WWE character

The former WCW Champion was aware of IYO SKY's work before she arrived on the main roster. He realized she was an "indie darling" who had a great run in NXT and was popular amongst modern wrestling fans.

However, Vince Russo felt that IYO SKY lacked a proper character to be considered a top name in WWE's women's division. Vince was an active member of the wrestling business back when gimmicks played an important role in getting talents over with the crowd.

In IYO's case, Russo was confused about what her kayfabe persona was in the first place:

"IYO SKY, bro, listen, I know she is an indie darling, but me, personally, for my taste, and you know Chris, both of us are character guys. Again, I'm going to ask the question, what is her character?" [From 03:05 to 03:28]

Are you a fan of IYO SKY? Let us know your favorite IYO SKY moments in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes