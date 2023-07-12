Ex-WWE star willing to return as Rhea Ripley's new love interest

Rhea Ripley has been involved in an on-screen partnership with Dominik Mysterio since September 2022. In a recent interview, former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth expressed an interest in being added to the storyline.

Ellsworth appeared in WWE between 2016 and 2018. The 38-year-old is best remembered for being Carmella's sidekick around the time of her Money in the Bank victory. He also competed in memorable matches against AJ Styles and Braun Strowman.

On The Hannibal TV, Ellsworth said he would like to become Ripley's new love interest if he ever returns to WWE:

"In WWE, I would love to do something with Rhea and Dom just because I think the fans would be entertained by it, if the Ellsworth character came in and he's trying to get with Mami [Rhea Ripley] and Dominik's getting p****d off. I think about the fans. I think fans would be entertained by that." [59:34 – 59:54]

Dominik Mysterio currently receives some of the loudest crowd reactions in the wrestling business. The WWE villain is usually accompanied by Ripley, aka Mami, whenever he appears on television.

James Ellsworth is open to facing Rhea Ripley

In April, Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. The match was widely viewed as one of the best from the two-night event.

James Ellsworth believes Ripley's win over Flair was among the top in-ring encounters of 2023 so far. He also said he would have no problem going one-on-one with the Judgment Day member:

"Working a match with Rhea Ripley would be awesome," Ellsworth continued. "I think she looks like more of a star than anyone right now. She's just so unique. She's awesome in the ring. Her and Charlotte at WrestleMania, I kid you not, is my favorite match out of any match I've seen this year. I thought that was amazing." [59:54 – 1:00:10]

Ellsworth is no stranger to facing female wrestlers. He lost matches against Asuka and Becky Lynch on SmackDown during his previous stint with WWE.

