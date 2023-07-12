Potential Rhea Ripley romance with released star gets one-word reaction from current WWE Superstar

It appears that there are several current and former WWE Superstars who want to work with Rhea Ripley at present.

It has been several years since the WWE Universe endured the storyline relationship between Carmella and James Ellsworth. It was a partnership that led Carmella to the Money in the Bank contract and SmackDown Women's Championship, but ultimately led to Ellsworth's release.

During a recent interview with Hannibal TV, Ellsworth revealed that he would love to return to be part of the current angle with The Nightmare and Dominik Mysterio.

“In WWE, I would love to do something with Rhea and Dom just because I think the fans would be entertained by it, if the Ellsworth character came in, and he’s trying to get with Mami [Rhea Ripley] and Dominik’s getting pissed off. I think about the fans. I think fans would be entertained by that.” (H/T Sportskeeda)

It seems that while the WWE Universe reacted in their numbers to his comments, current WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin was lost for words.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio continue to dominate WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were seen as a mismatched couple when they came together on WWE TV last year but have since been able to prove their doubters wrong.

Ripley is the Women's World Champion but has recently been dragged into the issues between Dominik Mysterio and several other stars, including Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

The couple has become the hottest thing on Monday Night RAW and so much so that Ellsworth isn't the only one who wants to work with Ripley. Many current stars have noticed how fast the couple has risen up to become a power couple.

