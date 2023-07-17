"After we discussed things?" - WWE star upset with Rhea Ripley for continuing flirtatious relationship

A WWE Superstar is not happy with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley after a video of her flirting will a fellow star surfaced online.

The Judgment Day member has been entwined in a hilarious love triangle with WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin and backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley. Ripley recently blew Irvin a kiss and flirted with her at a WWE Live Event in Liverpool, which sparked some jealousy from Cathy Kelley.

The Eradicator's flirtatious antics with Samantha Irvin have not stopped, and a new video made its way to Kelley online. The heartbroken WWE personality claimed that the two had already discussed the issue, but apparently, the words didn't resonate with the Women's World Champion.

Samantha Irvin retweeted a fan video of Ripley blowing her another kiss and noted that it was during the DX cam. Ripley retweeted Irvin's message and added a kiss emoji.

Cathy Kelley reacted to the video and noted that it had happened after they had already discussed the issue. The former RAW talent was recently moved to SmackDown, as Jackie Redmond will be conducting backstage interviews on the red brand moving forward.

Bill Apter believes Charlotte Flair will be the WWE star to dethrone Rhea Ripley

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently stated that he believes Charlotte Flair will be the one to take the Women's World Championship away from Rhea Ripley.

At WrestleMania 39 in April, Ripley defeated Flair to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. She had previously lost to Charlotte at WrestleMania 36 in a match for the NXT Women's Championship, but avenged her loss earlier this year and captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Flair at the biggest show of the year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter suggested that Charlotte Flair will be the superstar who takes the gold from The Eradicator down the line.

"Either Charlotte Flair or someone who doesn't exist currently that we know about," said Bill Apter. [33:38 - 33:43]

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley are currently on separate brands. The Queen was selected by SmackDown in this year's draft and is currently going after Asuka's WWE Women's Championship on the blue brand.

The title match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 received rave reviews, and it will be fascinating to see if the company revisits the rivalry down the line.

