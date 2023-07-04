Who is Jackie Redmond? Meet WWE RAW's newest addition

This week on Monday Night RAW, the WWE Universe witnessed the debut of Jackie Redmond on the broadcast team. Interviewing The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, Redmond made a successful first impression and was well received by Rhodes and the crowd in Baltimore.

However, since she made her RAW debut, many fans have been wondering who Jackie Redmond is. To answer the question, Redmond is a sports broadcaster who is popular for her love of different sports. She is also an avid fitness enthusiast and a mental health advocate.

While she just made her appearance as a member of the broadcast team on Monday Night RAW, this is not the first time she is doing something WWE-related. Prior to her appearance on RAW, Redmond had her first taste of WWE two years ago.

In 2021, Redmond joined WWE as the co-host of RAW Talk and Talking Smack. While she impressed many back then, it will be interesting to see how she deals with this new responsibility entrusted to her. Based on the crowd's reactions, it seems that the 36-year-old will be fine.

Jackie Redmond is a part of the broadcasting team shakeup announced by WWE

After witnessing a lot of superstar shakeups over the years, WWE recently announced a shakeup to its broadcasting team. Jackie Redmond's move to RAW came at the expense of Cathy Kelly going to SmackDown. However, RAW is not the only duty Redmond will serve.

The 36-year-old will also be joining the live kick-off event panels. A statement from WWE revealed that Redmond will sit alongside Kayla Braxton to host the PLE kickoff shows along with Booker T and Peter Rosenberg. Studio work is something Redmond will have to look after as well.

Meanwhile, Megan Morant also finds herself with an expanded role. The 28-year-old is all set to host RAW Talk, SmackDown LowDown, and several other digital shows for the company. With this shakeup, it will be interesting to see how each person handles their role.

Jackie Redmond is also associated with covering NHL

If anyone knows Jackie Redmond, it is for her immense love of different sports. Since beginning her career in sports broadcasting, Redmond has had the opportunity to cover a variety of sports while also interviewing some formidable athletes.

Currently, along with being a member of the broadcast team at RAW, Redmond also serves as host/anchor for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, where she covers the NHL. On social media, Redmond also gets a lot of appreciation for the same.

Based on her bio and work, it is clear that Redmond is passionate about anything that is sports. Considering that her role with WWE has now been expanded, it will be interesting to see what Jackie Redmond achieves during her time at Monday Night RAW.

