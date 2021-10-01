Veteran Sportscaster Jackie Redmond Joins WWE

WWE is adding veteran sportscaster Jackie Redmond to their programming. In a tweet from their official account, WWE confirmed that Redmond is set to join the company as the new co-host of Raw Talk and Talking Smack. Redmond will join The Bump alongside Matt Camp.

"As someone who grew up on Stone Cold Stunners and Rock Bottoms, I cannot even begin to explain how excited I am to join WWE,” said Redmond. “There is nothing quite like the WWE Universe and I am so grateful for the opportunity to engage with the most passionate and dedicated fans in sports entertainment every week on Raw Talk and Talking Smack," added Jackie Redmond

Jackie Redmond has over 10 years of experience in sportscasting and, currently, hosts programming on both the NHL Network and Turner Sports. Earlier, she spent six years anchoring Rogers Sportsnet in Canada. Redmond has covered various sports as a reporter and studio host, including WWE Aftermath; a Canadian wrestling commentary show.

Redmond's career began after winning Gillette DRAFTED 3: The Search for Canada's Next Sportscaster on theScore Television Network back in 2011. She remains the only female winner in the show's five-year history.

Redmond is making her in-studio debut for WWE tonight! She'll be on Talking Smack immediately following Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Replaced Paul Heyman with Pat McAfee on Talking Smack

In July, it was reported that Paul Heyman would no longer appear on Talking Smack following months of being a consistent co-host on the program. While Heyman was a beloved figure on Talking Smack, it's clear that creative wanted to see Heyman turn his full attention to being the Head Council for the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Heyman would later go on to praise his replacement, Pat McAfee:

“What I’ve liked about what Pat McAfee has done is that he hasn’t tried to conform into the role of being the stereotypical color commentator, dating back to the days of when Roddy Piper was doing it in Georgia or when Jesse Ventura was doing it with WWE. Or when I was color commentator for Jim Ross and b****slapped all of them and showed them how the job is really done. Pat is making it his own gig,” said Paul Heyman. (h/t Sportskeeda)

How will Jackie Redmond do on Talking Smack? Will you be tuning in tonight to see her debut? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

