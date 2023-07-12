Multi-time champion could finally dethrone Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Title, according to legend (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Bill Apter believes Charlotte Flair is the leading contender to defeat Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship.

It's safe to say that The Judgment Day member is one of, if not the biggest, draws in WWE today. Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Title, later rechristened as the Women's World Championship, from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. Considering how dominant Rhea Ripley has looked in recent months, it's hard to imagine anyone dethroning her anytime soon.

Appearing on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter was asked who could be the one to defeat The Eradicator. The veteran journalist answered that either Charlotte Flair could avenge her loss from 'Mania or someone who fans aren't yet aware of could emerge to take the gold from Ripley.

"Either Charlotte Flair or someone who doesn't exist currently that we know about," said Bill Apter. [33:38 - 33:43]

Natalya wants a SummerSlam clash against Rhea Ripley

Though she went down easily at Night of Champions 2023, Natalya put up a valiant effort against Rhea Ripley on last week's episode of RAW.

However, The Queen of Harts is eyeing to have another match against Ripley soon. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling recently, Natalya spoke about a possible bout against The Judgment Day member at SummerSlam 2023.

"I would love to face off against her [Rhea Ripley] at SummerSlam. That would be incredible. I mean, wherever it is. There's no place in WWE for me; that's off-limits," said Natalya.

With only a handful of weeks to go for SummerSlam 2023, it remains to be seen who WWE will book against the Women's World Champion.

