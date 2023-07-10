Former Divas Champion wants to face Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2023 (Exclusive)

Natalya recently opened up about her interest in squaring off against Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

The Queen of Harts and The Eradicator first clashed at Night of Champions 2023, where the latter squashed the former, thanks to Dominik Mysterio's interference. However, Natalya redeemed herself on last week's episode of RAW, where she took Ripley to the limits.

Even though she couldn't win the gold, Nattie made it clear that she still belonged at the top of the card.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya responded in the affirmative when Bill Apter pitched the idea of a match between her and the Judgment Day member at SummerSlam 2023.

Furthermore, the 41-year-old mentioned that she was open to competing against Rhea Ripley no matter where, be it SummerSlam or even a smaller stage.

"I would love to face off against her (Rhea Ripley) at SummerSlam. That would be incredible. I mean, wherever it is. There's no place in WWE for me; that's off-limits," said Natalya. [9:22 - 9:30]

Vince Russo was not pleased about Natalya losing to Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

While Natalya has been drawing rave reviews for her performance against Rhea Ripley, Vince Russo blasted WWE for her booking on Legion of RAW.

He questioned why The Queen of Harts was considered past her prime at 41 when many of her male counterparts were thriving at the same age.

"Sexism is still alive and well in WWE. Natalya is the perfect case in point. This woman is 41 year old and her career is over, why? She looks in tremendous shape. Bro how many guys are in their prime at 41. We can name a billion wrestlers who at 41 are in their [prime]. She is done at 41, why she is done at 41? I don't understand," said Vince Russo.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Natalya wrestled like she had something to prove tonight.



That match with Rhea Ripley was very competitive. Natalya wrestled like she had something to prove tonight. That match with Rhea Ripley was very competitive. https://t.co/poeOMhADaX

Furthermore, Russo also pointed out how Natalya looked great even now and wondered if WWE even cared about the Women's Revolution anymore.

