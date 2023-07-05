"Sexism is still alive and well in WWE"- Veteran makes serious claims against the company (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo doesn't seem to be impressed with the recent booking of Natalya and bashed the company after she faced another loss against Rhea Ripley.

The Queen of Harts has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over 16 years, during which she has had just three title reigns. Her last women's championship run came back in 2017, and she has mostly been treated like an afterthought ever since.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted the double standards in WWE, noting that while male stars are considered to be in their prime at 41, Natalya is deemed to be done and dusted and is being used to put over others.

"Sexism is still alive and well in WWE. Natalya is the perfect case in point. This woman is 41 year old and her career is over, why? She looks in tremendous shape. Bro how many guys are in their prime at 41. We can name a billion wrestlers who at 41 are in their [prime]. She is done at 41, why she is done at 41? I don't understand," said the veteran.

Russo continued:

"She still looks good to me, you could tell she is still committed to gym. She still works her butt off. So my point is, do they really care about any of these girls. Stephanie is not there anymore, this was a Stephanie's pet project, do they really care or they just gonna put them out there." [From 56:08 - 57:01]."

Natalya was on the losing end of her match on WWE RAW

Natalya has been involved in a feud with Rhea Ripley over the last few weeks. The duo locked horns at Night of Champions, where The Eradicator secured a victory over the veteran in 70 seconds. However, the BOAT was given an opportunity to redeem herself as a rematch took place on RAW this week.

While Nattie once again came up short against the Women's World Champion, she put on a great fight this time, taking the dominant champion to her limits.

Rhea Ripley also tried to attack Natalya after the match to make a statement, but Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez came out to make the save.

