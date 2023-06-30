Popular WWE figure heartbroken after Rhea Ripley's claim that Samantha Irvin is her "girlfriend"

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has once again broken the internet. This time, it was through her flirty actions toward ring announcer Samantha Irvin at a Live Event in Liverpool.

Ripley blew her a kiss, after which Irvin responded by saying that she liked it. The Women's World Champion tweeted about the interesting exchange and hilariously claimed Samantha was now her "girlfriend." She even tagged WWE personality Cathy Kelley, who has developed quite the friendship with the ring announcer in real life.

Having also bonded well with Rhea Ripley off-camera, Kelley responded to The Eradicator's claim. The interviewer was heartbroken that she learned about the exchange on Twitter:

"And i had to learn on twitter," tweeted Cathy Kelly with a pleading emoji.

Of course, this is likely in jest, as is this entire situation. Rhea Ripley is currently dating AEW star Buddy Matthews, while Samantha Irvine is engaged to Ricochet. But how did the former Intercontinental Champion react to the exchange in Liverpool?

He simply said the RAW ring announcer is worth fighting a lot of people for after he was asked by a fan. Ricochet also said that he's "into it."

Rhea Ripley is having fun in the UK with WWE

Blowing a kiss to Samantha Irvin was not the only hilarious thing The Eradicator has done during WWE's current UK tour. She accidentally attacked Dominik Mysterio during Damian Priest's world title match against Seth Rollins in Sheffield. Meanwhile, Ripley carried The Archer of Infamy to the back after another defeat.

Unfortunately, though, she will not wrestle this Saturday at Money in the Bank. She will instead accompany Dominik to the ring as he faces Cody Rhodes. The Women's World Champion is set to defend her title against Natalya two nights later on RAW. Ripley will win ahead of a potentially big program at SummerSlam.

