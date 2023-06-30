[WATCH] Rhea Ripley forced into hitting Dominik Mysterio at WWE event; superstar laid out completely

At the recent WWE live show, fans witnessed Rhea Ripley sending Dominik Mysterio into a massive DDT. Thanks to current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins!

Ahead of the 2023 Money in the Bank show, the Stamford-based company held a house show at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. The main event saw Judgment Day’s Damian Priest face Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Visionary retained the title over The Archer of Infamy. The company presented an angle in which Rhea Ripley attempted to blind side the champion using powder as Dominik Mysterio restrained him. But Rollins kicked back, causing Ripley to become blind herself, and then broke away by hitting Dominik low.

The 37-year-old then slammed Dom Dom into a DDT from Mami. Tonight's chanting for Seth Rollins was great. He gave a fantastic message at the show's end and stayed at the ringside, taking photos with WWE fans.

Check out the video of Dominik laid out at the hands of Mami:

Rhea Ripley stated that Samantha Irvin had become her new girlfriend

The Judgment Day member has jokingly declared that Samantha Irvin, a renowned WWE star and ring announcer, is now her girlfriend.

Ripley had a fascinating interaction with Irvin at WWE's recent live show in Liverpool. The Eradicator even blew kissed her, and she responded by stating she liked it.

The Nightmare responded to her experience with Irvin at the live show on Twitter. She even addressed WWE personality Cathy Kelley, who has an excellent off-screen relationship with Irvin.

“Sorry @catherinekelley, @SamanthaTheBomb is my GF now,” Ripley wrote.

Check out The Eradicator’s tweet below:

Irvin is actually engaged to WWE superstar Ricochet. Meanwhile, Ripley is dating current AEW star and former WWE star Buddy Matthews.

It remains to be seen if Rhea Ripley helps her Judgment Day faction at the 2023 Money in the Bank.

What did you think about The Eradicator’s attack on Dom Dom? Sound off in the comments section below.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes