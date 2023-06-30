Rhea Ripley claims popular WWE personality is now her girlfriend

Rhea Ripley has hilariously claimed that popular WWE personality and ring announcer Samantha Irvin is now her girlfriend.

During WWE's recent live event in Liverpool, Ripley was involved in an interesting exchange with Irvin. The Eradicator even blew a kiss, to which the latter responded by saying that she liked it.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley reacted to her exchange with Irvin at the live event. She even addressed WWE personality Cathy Kelley, who has bonded well with Irvin off camera.

"Sorry @catherinekelley, @SamanthaTheBomb is my GF now," wrote Ripley.

In reality, Irvin is engaged to WWE star Ricochet. Ripley, meanwhile, is in a relationship with former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Buddy Matthews.

Ripley and Matthews' relationship is no secret, and the same can be said for Ricochet and Irvin.

Rhea Ripley recently sent a flirtatious message to her real-life partner Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley isn't shy about interacting with her partner, Buddy Matthews, on Instagram.

Taking to the social media platform, Matthews posted a new set of photos alongside his House of Black stablemates Malakai Black, Brody King, and Julia Hart. He captioned the post with an intimidating message:

"Built for War!"

In response to this, Ripley sent a flirty message to her partner. She commented the following on Matthews' Instagram post:

"Built for me"

Matthews is currently signed with AEW and is the reigning Trios Tag Team Champion alongside Black and King. He is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion as well.

Ripley, meanwhile, was presented with the Women's World Title a few weeks ago after WWE replaced the SmackDown Women's Championship. She won the blue brand's title at WrestleMania 39 by beating Charlotte Flair and has defended it twice.

The Eradicator isn't scheduled for a match at Money in the Bank but will face Natalya in a rematch in the near future.

