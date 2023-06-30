"I like it" - Rhea Ripley blows a kiss to popular WWE figure

Rhea Ripley was in the corner for her Judgment Day stablemates at the recent WWE Liverpool live event. During the show, Ripley was seen blowing a kiss to WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin.

Ripley is currently in the UK and will be present at the Money in the Bank premium live event, where she is expected to be in the corner of Dominik Mysterio for his match against Cody Rhodes.

Taking to Twitter, WWE posted a video where Ripley was involved in an interaction with Irvin, who was at ringside with Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Irvin was also asked about Ripley's interesting antics, to which she responded by saying, "I like it."

Check out the video of Ripley and Irvin:

Rhea Ripley sent a bold four-word message ahead of Money in the Bank

Rhea Ripley isn't scheduled for a match at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event. However, she has already made her presence felt in the UK.

The Eradicator is currently on the back of a dominant win over Natalya, whom she beat inside two minutes at the Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley sent a bold four-word message following WWE's latest live event in Liverpool. She wrote:

"God I'm the best"

Ripley, a now-former SmackDown Women's Champion, won the title at WrestleMania 39 by defeating Charlotte Flair. She defended the title against Zelina Vega at the Backlash premium live event in Puerto Rico.

While The Eradicator isn't scheduled for a match at Money in the Bank, she has been challenged to a rematch by Natalya. Expect the two women to cross paths on Monday Night RAW after the initial rematch was called off due to an unprovoked attack by Ripley.

