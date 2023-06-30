Rhea Ripley sends a four-word message ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a four-word message ahead of the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank premium live event.

The Eradicator isn't scheduled for a match at the show, however, she is expected to be in Dominik Mysterio's corner for his match against Cody Rhodes.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley reacted to a tweet from WWE UK's official handle with a short message. She was recently in action at a WWE live event in Liverpool.

"God I'm the best" wrote Ripley.

Zoey Stark recently warned Rhea Ripley and teased cashing in on her

Zoey Stark will be a part of the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She will step into the ring with five other women.

Stark recently teased cashing in on Rhea Ripley, the reigning WWE Women's World Champion. The Eradicator was presented with the newly introduced championship after WWE retired the SmackDown Women's Title.

Speaking in a recent interview with WWE Die Woche, Stark teased the potential idea of cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Ripley. She is confident of a great match against the Judgment Day member. Stark said:

"Rhea Ripley [for the WWE Women’s World Championship], I want to face Rhea. I think we’ll have a great match. It’d be fun."

What a sick ass gym! 🤙🏼 #TrainingStation feat. Drowned rat RipleyWhat a sick ass gym! 🤙🏼 #TrainingStation feat. Drowned rat Ripley 💦 What a sick ass gym! 🤙🏼 https://t.co/hEJjUxTEHy

Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 39 by beating Charlotte Flair. She went on to defend the title against Zelina Vega and Natalya.

The Eradicator isn't scheduled for a title defense at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event. However, she is expected to corner Dominik Mysterio for his match against Cody Rhodes.

Ripley, however, has been challenged to a rematch by Natalya for next week's Monday Night RAW.

