WWE star sends a warning to Rhea Ripley ahead of Money In The Bank

As the current WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has a big target on her back, and one star who is hoping to take the title away from her is Zoey Stark.

Trish Stratus' protege is set to compete in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match this Saturday, a win would let her face the champion of her choosing any time she wants for up to a year.

During a recent interview with WWE Die Woche, Zoey Stark said that she would like to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase on The Eradicator if she wins it this weekend.

"Rhea Ripley [for the WWE Women’s World Championship], I want to face Rhea. I think we’ll have a great match. It’d be fun." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Whilst Ripley is not defending her championship this weekend, she will no doubt be present at ringside for her Judgment Day teammate Dominik Mysterio when he goes one-on-one with Cody Rhodes.

Another top WWE star sends a warning to Rhea Ripley

One huge main event match that many fans are dying to see is Ripley vs Becky Lynch. The two stars shared a few words with each other backstage on RAW this week.

Following their verbal exchange on Monday, Becky Lynch told Ripley on social media that she will see her further down the line.

"Okay I lied. I had to teach the dopes a lesson tonight too! Oh, and hi Rhea Ripley. See ya soon, Champ," she wrote.

Becky Lynch will look to capture the Money in the Bank briefcase for the first time in her historic WWE career this Saturday when she battles Zelina Vega, Bayley, IYO SKY, Zoey Stark, and Trish Stratus.

