Rhea Ripley sends a flirtatious message to real-life partner Buddy Matthews, Matthews responds

Rhea Ripley recently reacted to Buddy Matthews' latest photos with House of Black. Taking to Instagram, she sent a three-word message to her real-life partner.

Matthews, a member of AEW's faction, House of Black, posed in a picture alongside his stablemates Malakai Black, Brody King, and Julia Hart. The faction is also the reigning AEW World Trios Champions.

Taking to Instagram, Matthews posted backstage photos from AEW Collision. He captioned his post with the following:

"Built for War!," wrote Matthews.

His girlfriend, Rhea Ripley, who is the current WWE Women's World Champion, reacted to this with a flirty three-word message.

"Built for me," commented Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's comment on Matthews' post:

Rhea Ripley sent a heartfelt message to her sister

Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to send a heartfelt message to her sister.

Ripley shared a throwback photo on her official Instagram handle featuring her sister and asked fans to show support for her sister during tough times. Ripley wrote:

"Life is unpredictable and time goes too quickly. It’s been hard growing up away from this muppet… Watching the highs and the lows from a far will always be a struggle. Please show my sis a bit of love in the comments, she needs a little support."

Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion and was presented with the newly introduced title a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW. The title replaced the SmackDown Women's Championship, which Ripley won at WrestleMania 39 by defeating Charlotte Flair.

At Night of Champions, The Eradicator defeated Natalya to retain her SmackDown Women's Title within just two minutes. However, things are far from settled between the two superstars, and a rematch is currently scheduled for next week on RAW.

Ripley is expected to corner Dominik Mysterio at the upcoming Money in the Bank PLE for his match against Cody Rhodes.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley's current title run? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes