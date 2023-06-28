Rhea Ripley shared a long hug with 34-year-old star after WWE RAW this week: Find out why

Rhea Ripley is one of the most intimidating superstars on the WWE roster. She is also one of the sweetest people behind the scenes. The WWE Women's World Champion shared a heartwarming moment with a 34-year-old star this week.

The person in question is none other than Cathy Kelley. The two shared a long hug after WWE RAW this week due to Cathy leaving the red brand for SmackDown. The WWE backstage correspondent made the announcement via Twitter.

Ripley and Cathy Kelley have a great relationship despite Mami playing a heel character on WWE television. The two have known each other for a long time. Cathy used to interview The Nightmare during their time together in NXT.

For those wondering, Cathy will move to Friday Night SmackDown as part of her latest assignment. She will be joining Kayla Braxton as a backstage interviewer. Check out the announcement from Megan Morant here.

Rhea Ripley made a surprise appearance on NXT this week

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day showed up unannounced on the latest edition of WWE NXT. Rhea Ripley appeared during a backstage segment with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. The Women's World Champion delivered a warning to Melo in the wake of his confrontation with Finn Balor on RAW.

"The next time you boys want to jump into our business, you'll become our business," Ripley threatened.

She would show up once again later during the show. Rhea Ripley was seen walking past a fallen Jacy Jayne and calling her attacker Lyra Valkyria, a "bada*s."

Mami's NXT cameo comes just a day after Carmelo Hayes prevented Finn Balor from smashing Seth Rollins with a steel chair leading to his RAW in-ring debut against The Prince.

How would you rate Ripley's latest NXT appearance? Let us know in the comments section below!

