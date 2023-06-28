Recent WWE RAW debutant received a rousing ovation backstage - Reports

A recent WWE RAW debutant reportedly received a massive ovation backstage for his performance in the ring.

Carmelo Hayes has been one of the most consistent performers in NXT over the past few years. After enjoying a successful reign as NXT North American Champion, Hayes won the NXT Title after defeating Bron Breakker at Stand and Deliver this year.

Hayes was invited to sit at ringside by Seth Rollins at RAW. After he helped Rollins again on the red brand, preventing an attack from Balor, Hayes made his in-ring debut on RAW later that night against Finn Balor. Although he put on a valiant effort, Hayes wasn't able to defeat Balor.

Hayes' effort didn't go in vain, though, as he reportedly garnered a positive reaction backstage. According to a tweet by BWE, Carmelo Hayes received a round of applause backstage at Gorilla position following his match.

“Applauses at gorilla for King Melo,” tweeted BWE.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



#WWERaw

Carmelo Hayes’ Fadeaway Legdrop is something special, executed to perfection. Carmelo Hayes’ Fadeaway Legdrop is something special, executed to perfection. 👏#WWERaw https://t.co/FrgZUTBZ9l

Carmelo Hayes sent a message to the fans following his WWE RAW debut

Hayes' RAW debut may not have ended well, but it was still a "dream come true" for the NXT Champion. Following his loss on RAW, Hayes took to Twitter to let the fans know what it meant for him to compete on the red brand.

"Debuted on #WWERAW Gotta let it sink in… Dream come true. Win or loss, still HIM," Hayes wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Carmelo Hayes @Carmelo_WWE Debuted on #WWERaw . Gotta let it sink in… Dream come true. Win or loss, still HIM. Debuted on #WWERaw . Gotta let it sink in… Dream come true. Win or loss, still HIM.

Over the past few weeks, several superstars who were undrafted started showing up on NXT, including Baron Corbin and Mustafa Ali. Corbin has since been involved in a feud against Hayes. The two have been at each other's throats, not just on NXT but also on the main roster. The two will finally face off at Gold Rush night two.

What did you make of Carmelo Hayes' debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes