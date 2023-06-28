Rhea Ripley shares sad reaction following fellow star’s RAW departure

Rhea Ripley might act like a heartless character on WWE programming, but she has feelings like everyone else.

The bonds and relationships WWE talent form with one another over the years together in this business are special. When two people have to say goodbye, sometimes things get understandably emotional.

A recent shuffling in backstage personnel in WWE will see RAW backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley move to SmackDown starting next week. Kelley responded to the news on social media, tweeting out the following message:

"See you all on @WWEonFOX *saluting face emoji* *face holding back tears emoji* party popper emoji*," Cathy Kelley said in a tweet.

This caught the attention of the WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, who offered a one-word reply, but her emoji was worth a thousand words, tweeting out:

"@catherinekelley @WWEonFOX Bye *pleading face emoji*," Ripley said in a tweet.

Will Becky Lynch be Rhea Ripley's next challenger heading into SummerSlam?

While Rhea Ripley isn't currently set to defend her championship this Saturday at Money in the Bank, it appears WWE teased her opponent for SummerSlam last night on Monday Night RAW.

Following her in-ring segment last night, Becky Lynch got into a confrontation with Ripley backstage, where The Nightmare warned her she better not be the one to win the Money in the Bank briefcase on Saturday.

Lynch retorted that while she defended the title in main events everywhere, Ripley has turned the title into a main event side piece. The Man then gave her a parting shot by telling her that the title needs her more than she needs the title.

Regardless of what happens on Saturday, it certainly seems like Lynch will be the next challenger for Ripley in August at SummerSlam.

Have you enjoyed Rhea Ripley's title reign so far on WWE RAW? Who would you like to see her feud with next heading into SummerSlam? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

