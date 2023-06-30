Ricochet's 3-word reaction to Rhea Ripley blowing a kiss to his fiancée Samantha Irvin

Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet recently shared a couple of tweets reacting to Rhea Ripley and Samantha Irvin's recent interaction at a live event.

At the latest live event emanating from Liverpool, England, The Nightmare approached WWE announcer Samantha Irvin and blew her a kiss. When Irvin was asked what did she think of Ripley's gesture, she said that she liked it.

It didn't take long for Ricochet to notice the video that WWE shared on its official Twitter handle. One fan commented beneath the video that the former Intercontinental Champion has to fight a lot of people to keep Irvin. Ricochet replied to the tweet and stated that the RAW announcer was worth it.

Check out his responses below:

"She’s worth it."

The star also commented that he's "into it," confusing many online.

Rhea Ripley made an amusing statement after her interaction with Irvin

Rhea Ripley is incredibly close with SmackDown backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley. The two female stars are best friends in real life and occasionally share pictures together on social media.

After her interaction with Samantha Irvin, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter and told Kelley that Irvin was her girlfriend now.

"Sorry @catherinekelley, @SamanthaTheBomb is my GF now," Ripley wrote.

In late 2021, Ricochet confined that he was in a relationship with Samantha Irvin. Earlier this year, the two WWE personalities got engaged. Ricochet once detailed how he planned to propose but scrapped the plans after they got too tired following a concert.

"I was going to do it on New Year's when we went to see a Tenacious D concert. We just flew in that day, and the concert didn't end till like 1:30. We were just so tired. So, I realized this was not the time to do it. I had it [the ring] in my jacket pocket all night. I initially thought I'd just propose once the concert ends. We were just too tired and went back to the hotel. The funny thing is, the ring was in my backpack in our hotel room, but she doesn't have the habit of looking through my things. Or she would have known [I was going to propose]." [H/T WrestlingInc]

It would be interesting to see Cathy Kelley's reaction to Rhea Ripley's romantic gesture towards Samantha Irvin. Kelley is currently involved in a friendly social media exchange with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus following their interview on The Bump.

Meanwhile, Ricochet will be in action at Money in the Bank on July 1. It remains to be seen whether he will emerge victorious.

