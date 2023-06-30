47-year-old star jokes about being the mastermind behind Cathy Kelley's exit from WWE RAW 

WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley received an interesting message from Trish Stratus on her latest Instagram story.

Kelley was recently moved to WWE SmackDown, where she will be a backstage interviewer alongside Kayla Braxton. Fans of the blue brand couldn't be happier over the news, as Kelley is one of the most beloved figures in all of WWE.

Cathy Kelley recently interviewed Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark on WWE's The Bump. The duo was incredibly cocky and confident ahead of the 2023 Money In The Bank Premium Live Event. Shortly after the interview, Kelley took an amusing jibe at the two female stars and stated that she needed a vacation after chatting with them.

Trish Stratus has now responded to Cathy via Instagram story. The WWE Hall of Famer (in character) claimed that she is responsible for Kelly's move to the blue brand:

"And if you didn't try to steal my spotlight by not wearing pants for this interview, I wouldn't have had to move you to Smackdown."

How did Cathy Kelley respond to Trish Stratus' story?

It didn't take long for Cathy Kelley to notice Trish's story and respond to the same. She posted a hilarious response on her own Instagram story soon after, which can be checked HERE.

"That is an unsubstantiated rumor and it has no legs (unlike me, which you can see very well due to lack of said pants)."

Check out the screengrab of Cathy's story

Trish Stratus is currently playing the role of a heel on WWE TV. She recently aligned with Zoey Stark while feuding with Becky Lynch. Stark interfered in the duo's match at Night of Champions 2023, and it led to Stratus picking up a huge win over Lynch.

All three women are participants in the upcoming Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match at the WWE Money in The Bank 2023.

Becky Lynch would have to keep an eye on Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark for the entirety of the bout if she intends to come out victorious.

Share your reaction to Trish Stratus' hilarious claim about Cathy Kelley's move to SmackDown!

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes