Cathy Kelley says she needed a vacation after interviewing WWE Hall of Famer

WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley has shared an amusing reaction to interviewing Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark.

Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark are all set to compete in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WWE MITB 2023. The duo's eyes will be on Becky Lynch, as the latter has been feuding with them for a while now.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Kelley interviewed Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark. At the beginning of the conversation, Stratus and Stark interrupted the SmackDown personality and urged her to restart the interview in a proper manner. Kelley then uttered the words, "Thank you, Trish," before resuming the chat.

Shortly after, Kelley took to Twitter for a friendly jibe at Stratus and Stark, stating that she needed to take a vacation after interviewing the duo. Check out her tweet below:

Cathy Kelley has been with WWE for about a year now

Kelley and WWE parted ways back in 2020. She made her return to the company in October last year. The star was quite excited to be a part of the WWE family once again. Here's what she told Denise Salcedo about her surprise return to the company:

"It started with an email to Steph [Stephanie McMahon]," Kelley revealed. "We always used to talk and catch up on life, and she recommended having a Zoom account since everything is on Zoom now. It just snowballed from there. It all happened very quickly. About a month before I returned, the ball got rolling, and before I knew it, I was on a plane to Monday Night RAW. I was back and better than ever!" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Cathy Kelley was recently moved to a new position and will now work as a backstage interviewer on WWE SmackDown. She seemed optimistic about moving to the blue brand.

