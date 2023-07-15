Rhea Ripley reacts to WWE legend comparing her to Chyna

RAW star Rhea Ripley has reacted to comparisons to Chyna made by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Ripley has been dominant ever since she arrived on the main roster. She defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. After being selected by RAW in this year's draft, WWE official Adam Pearce presented The Eradicator with the new Women's World Championship.

The Judgment Day member's title reign has been off to an impressive start so far. She already holds two victories over Natalya and defeated Zelina Vega in front of a passionate crowd at Backlash in Puerto Rico to retain the title. WWE legend Shawn Michaels is also impressed with Ripley, comparing her to Chyna.

In an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Shawn Michaels compared Ripley to Chyna. The Heartbreak Kid noted that Chyna changed women's wrestling forever but added that the Women's World Champion is one of his favorites.

Ripley reacted to Shawn Michaels comparing her to Chyna by taking a screenshot of one of his quotes and adding it to her Instagram stories. Shawn Michaels said the following during his exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling:

"I'm not surprised one bit of her (Rhea Ripley) success on the main roster, and she's still so very young. She's gonna surpass certainly, respectfully, anything that Chyna accomplished. But I don't think that'll ever take away from what Joanie contributed to the WWE and the sport in general," said Shawn Michaels.

You can check out the quote Ripley posted on her Instagram story in the photo below:

Rhea Ripley reacts to Shawn Michaels comparing her to Chyna.

WWE SmackDown star claims Rhea Ripley's finisher is the most painful

Zelina Vega revealed today that Rhea Ripley's Riptide finisher is the most painful move in the company.

The Latino World Order member squared off against Ripley at WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico. She gave it everything she had but was simply no match for the Women's World Champion. The company uploaded a video earlier today of superstars revealing the most painful move they've ever taken. Vega started off the video and quickly named Ripley's finisher as the most painful move she has ever taken.

"The Riptide for sure," she said. [From 00:02 - 00:06]

WWE @WWE 🤕 Their PAIN is our pleasure

Ripley is only 26 years old and has already begun to stand out from the rest of the female superstars on the roster. It will be interesting to see who challenges Ripley for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam on August 5th.

Have you enjoyed Ripley's reign as Women's World Champion thus far? Let us know in the comments section below.