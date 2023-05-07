"I shut them all up for good" - Rhea Ripley breaks silence following emotional WWE Backlash bout

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently broke silence following an emotional WWE Backlash bout against LWO member Zelina Vega.

At the WrestleMania Backlash premium live event, The Eradicator faced Vega in a singles match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Ripley had the upper hand throughout the match and started off by attacking Vega with a Chanclas and a powerbomb.

The match eventually ended, when The Eradicator hit Zelina Vega with a Riptide to pick up the win.

While speaking in a backstage interview with Megan Morant, Ripley bashed the wrestling fans, as she mentioned that she doesn't care about anyone of them.

When asked about her first title defense, Ripley stated that she felt amazing and ecstatic after retaining her title against the LWO member.

"You know I don't really care if the crowd was strongly behind Zelina. I don't care about these people. They don't mean anything to me, just like Zelina doesn't. But carry on with your stupid little question Megan. Maybe you could have just asked that question instead of all the other stuff that came with it, but you know what, I actually felt amazing. I felt amazing because you know what they were behind Zelina Vega so much and I shut them all up for good. When Mami walked out, the SmackDown Women's Champion still, and Zelina Vega was left in the ring like a little pretzel. So, yeah you could say I'm pretty ecstatic. That's all you're getting from me. Goodbye." (0:13- 0:55)

IMPACT Wrestling star Jordynne Grace shared her opinion on facing Rhea Ripley

IMPACT Wrestling star Jordynne Grace shared her honest opinion on facing Rhea Ripley in the near future.

While speaking in an interview on K&S WrestleFest, Grace mentioned that they have been following each other on social media for a long time. Jordynne also stated that she would like to face The Judgment Day member someday down the line.

Grace further added how Ripley has evolved over the years and has grown into a much better wrestler.

“Oh man. We followed each on Twitter a while ago, and we like each other’s stuff a lot. I think it would be really, really awesome. I feel like she’s undergone kind of a similar transformation as me, from when she first started in wrestling. She looked kind of like a Barbie doll, she had the long, blonde hair, and she looked very different than she does now. I’d definitely love to wrestle her. She’s incredible."

It would be exciting to see if Jordynne Grace gets a chance to face Rhea Ripley in the near future.

