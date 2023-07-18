"We need to see how strong this woman is" - Former WWE employee feels three-time champion is not a credible opponent for Rhea Ripley (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Raquel Rodriguez has a lot to prove before she can challenge the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Rodriguez had a run-in with the Judgment Day member backstage this week on RAW. Rhea attacked Liv Morgan and then started a brawl with the three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Several officials separated the two women, but by then, The Nightmare had injured Raquel's knee.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that WWE seems to be running out of opponents for Rhea Ripley. He suggested that the angle with Raquel seemed rushed and the fans still don't know if Rodriguez is a credible opponent for the Women's World Champion.

"We need to see her strength and we've not. She shoots the back pose. No bro, we need to see how strong this woman is. We've not seen any of that. I guess they feel they have no other opponents for Rhea Ripley right now. I guess that's what they feel, you know." [From 26:05 - 26: 27]

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Despite the doctor's advice to get some scans, Raquel went ahead and competed in the tag team match against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green with the Women's tag titles on the line.

Sonya and Chelsea took advantage of the situation and focused their attack on Raquel's hurt knee. Liv kept up the fight, kicking out of The Unprettier by Green. However, a combo of Unprettier followed by a Knee Strike by Deville proved too much for her.

Raquel was heartbroken after the loss and even took to Twitter to apologize to her fans and Liv Morgan.

It will be interesting to see if this angle leads to a potential SummerSlam matchup between the two women for the Women's World title.

