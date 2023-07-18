Raquel Rodriguez shares heartbreaking message after losing Women's Tag Team Championships

It was a bad night for Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan as they lost the Women's Tag Team Championships on the latest episode of RAW.

Raquel and Liv were set to defend the titles against the team of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green this week. Throughout the match, Deville and Green attacked Rodriguez's injured knee. Morgan fought bravely and even kicked out of The Unprettier by Chelsea. However, a second Unprettier followed by a stiff Knee Strike from Deville was just too much for her.

After the match, Raquel Rodriguez took to Twitter to share her disappointment with her teammate and fans. She claimed that she gave it all she had during the match.

The 32-year-old star was apologetic to Liv Morgan for letting her down and not being the usual powerhouse that she is.

"I tried y’all 🥺 I’m sorry @YaOnlyLivvOnce I let you down."

Rhea Ripley annihilated Raquel Rodriguez backstage

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were backstage in an interview segment when Rhea Ripley emerged from nowhere. The Judgment Day member first smacked Liv and then started a brawl with Raquel.

Several officials burst into the scene to separate the two women, but The Eradicator injured Raquel's knee. She was then rushed to the doctor's room. The medical staff cleared her to compete but still wanted to run some scans. Rodriguez refused to get the scans done and went out for the match.

Now that Raquel and Liv have lost the titles, it will be interesting to see if the duo set their eyes on Rhea and seek retribution from her.

Liv Morgan attacked the Women's World Champion later in the evening, sowing the seeds for a new angle. WWE has also been teasing a matchup between Ripley and Rodriguez for the last few weeks, and it would be interesting to see how the story pans out leading into SummerSlam 2023.

Would you like to see Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here