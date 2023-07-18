Rhea Ripley assaulted on RAW by the superstar who she betrayed 15 months ago

Rhea Ripley got some karma this week on RAW after being assaulted in the main event - a move that directly led to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retaining the Tag Team Titles over The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. The woman who attacked her is the same woman who Ripley betrayed just 15 months ago.

We're talking about Liv Morgan. For some context, the two were a tag team until April 18th, 2022 - when Rhea Ripley betrayed Liv Morgan.

This week on RAW, The Eradicator assaulted Morgan backstage before taking out Raquel Rodriguez - a move that helped Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville as they captured the Women's Tag Team titles as a result of it. It seems to be leading to a Ripley vs. Rodriguez match at SummerSlam 2023.

In the main event of RAW, Liv Morgan made a surprise appearance to take out the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, and the subsequent distraction allowed Kevin Owens to hit the stunner on Damian Priest while Sami Zayn took Dominik Mysterio out with a Helluva Kick.

It seems to be coming full circle for Ripley, who betrayed Morgan only 15 months earlier. Since then, Morgan has had two brief reigns as the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

It could possibly be Ripley vs. Morgan at SummerSlam, but it appears to be Rodriguez who could get the shot.

It certainly would make for a fresher match, but it will be interesting to see how things play out.

