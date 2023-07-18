6 ft tall superstar appears to be confirmed as Rhea Ripley's SummerSlam 2023 opponent after backstage brawl on RAW

Rhea Ripley hasn't been a very active women's champion, having had only three televised title defenses since beating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. She is almost certain to defend the title at SummerSlam, and her opponent has been teased as none other than a 6-foot-tall superstar.

That happens to be none other than Raquel Rodriguez. While plans could always change, there hasn't been anybody positioned as Rhea Ripley's challenger heading into the Biggest Party of the Summer. Backstage on RAW, the (now former) Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were interrupted by the Women's World Champion.

After some provocation, Rhea Ripley launched an attack on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who she got the better of - hinting at a SummerSlam match between the two.

Shortly thereafter, Raquel Rodriguez was in the trainer's room getting checked up on, and Adam Pearce looked like he was on the verge of canceling the match.

Not wanting to repeat what happened when Liv Morgan got injured (and they had to vacate the titles), Rodriguez insisted on carrying on with the match, and Pearce eventually gave in to her request.

It was immediately after that when they put the Women's Tag Team Titles on the line against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, who took advantage of the injured leg of Rodriguez to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

