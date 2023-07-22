Dominik Mysterio takes a shot at Cathy Kelley after her reaction to seeing him with Rhea Ripley

Recently crowned NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio took a dig at Cathy Kelley on Twitter after she shared a video featuring Rhea Ripley.

Cathy Kelley has been left distraught for the last few weeks after Rhea Ripley proclaimed Samantha Irvin to be her new "girlfriend." This seemingly ended Kelley and Ripley's 'relationship' with the correspondent also moving to SmackDown. Ripley, along with her on-screen beau Dominik Mysterio, made her way to SmackDown in a rare appearance as the latter defended his title.

In a video, Kelley is seen helplessly watching Mysterio and Ripley walk past her backstage while wrapping their arms around each other.

Taking to Twitter, Dominik reacted to the video by tweeting an interesting choice of GIF.

Vince Russo isn't a fan of Rhea Ripley's faction The Judgment Day

Vince Russo recently spoke about The Judgment Day and claimed WWE hadn't developed the chemistry among the members of the faction.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Russo pointed out his issue with the faction. He believes that there are no "strings of unity" between Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest.

"They put Judgment Day together, but there's no string of unity there. Like, why are these people together? The Four Horseman, okay, those guys should have been together. DX, those guys meant. nWo, those guys were meant. And they never told us. They never told us of a bond. Why are they called Judgment Day? Why do they have all the satanic references? Why is Rhea Ripley like goth? Why is Dominik Mysterio Eddie Guerrero Jr.? Oh my god, it's like there's nothing there with that."

Ripley is the reigning WWE Women's World Champion. This past Tuesday on NXT, The Judgment Day added a new championship to their ranks, with Dominik Mysterio winning the North American Title by dethroning Wes Lee.

It remains to be seen whether reconciliation will be possible between Kelley and Ripley in the near future.

