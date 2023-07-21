"Why are these people together?" - Legend is not a fan of The Judgment Day in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WCW Champion Vince Russo recently opened up about The Judgment Day, saying WWE never cared to build any connection between its members.

Following The Bloodline's implosion, it's safe to say that The Judgment Day is WWE's most cohesive and dominant stable today. With Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio holding gold, Damian Priest holding the MITB contract, and Finn Balor having a shot at the World Heavyweight Title, all members of the stable have been on a roll lately.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo discussed his biggest issue with The Judgment Day in WWE. The wrestling veteran feels there's nothing that unites Ripley, Balor, Dominik, and Priest.

He thinks while members of DX and nWo had reasons to join hands, there was no bond between The Judgment Day members which explains why they were united.

"They put Judgment Day together, but there's no string of unity there. Like, why are these people together? The Four Horseman, okay, those guys should have been together. DX, those guys meant. nWo, those guys were meant. And they never told us. They never told us of a bond. Why are they called Judgment Day? Why do they have all the satanic references? Why is Rhea Ripley like goth? Why is Dominik Mysterio Eddie Guerrero Jr.? Oh my god, it's like there's nothing there with that," said Russo. [4:44 - 5:30]

Matt Riddle on his fallout with The Judgment Day in WWE

Appearing on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Matt Riddle spoke about how he was happy for The Judgment Day's success even though he isn't close with any of its members anymore.

The Original Bro added that he shared a tight bond with the stable before things soured between them for good.

"You know, The Original Bro should hate them. But deep down, I love them. They make me happy, they make me smile, even though they're mean to me. You know, like the cool kids in class that are still mean to you but you're like I still wanna hang out with them. That's Judgment Day. We used to all be bros. It was tight. But not now," said Matt Riddle.

A recent report suggests that WWE regards The Judgment Day highly and considers it to be a successor to the wildly-successful Bloodline storyline.

