"We used to all be bros" - 37-year-old WWE star recalls huge fallout with The Judgment Day

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle recently spoke about being close with The Judgment Day back in the day.

The Judgment Day is at the top of their powers in WWE. The faction has been steadily growing up the ranks of the red brand. All four members are at their peak. While Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion, Damian Priest is Mr. Money in the Bank. Finn Balor, on the other hand, has a match with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Dominik Mysterio recently won the NXT North American Championship from Wes Lee.

On the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Riddle claimed that although he had his issues with The Judgment Day, he was happy for their success. He suggested that he used to be good friends, especially with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest back in the day before things went south with them.

"You know, The Original Bro should hate them. But deep down, I love them. They make me happy, they make me smile, even though they're mean to me. You know, like the cool kids in class that are still mean to you but you're like I still wanna hang out with them. That's Judgment Day. We used to all be bros. It was tight. But no now." [From 37:11 - 37:32]

The Judgment Day contested for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens put the Undisputed Tag Team Championships on the line against Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio this week.

Seth Rollins attacked Finn Balor at the start of the match, neutralizing him and balancing the odds. The two tandems fought long and hard for the Undisputed Tag titles.

However, the turning point came when Liv Morgan attacked Rhea Ripley for ambushing Raquel Rodriguez earlier in the night. KO seized this opportunity and landed a Stunner on Priest while Zayn decked Mysterio with the Helluva Kick for the win.

