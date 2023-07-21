Rhea Ripley gives NSFW response on her favorite thing to do with Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are the most talked about WWE on-screen couple. Recently, Mami gave a major NSFW response on what her favorite thing is to do with the current NXT North American Champion.

Mysterio and Ripley had the strangest start to an on-screen relationship in WWE. Mami went from attacking Dom Dom almost every week on Monday Night RAW to becoming his biggest support system in the company after he joined The Judgment Day.

The two love birds have often been seen on television together and fans cannot remember when they last saw Mami and Dom Dom apart from each other. Recently, Rhea Ripley revealed what her favorite thing is to do with Dominik Mysterio, and the answer is not for the faint of hearts. Check it out:

"I think you already know the answer. F**k"

It seems like there is more to the on-screen relationship than the current champions are letting on, but fans, for sure, will be excited to find out another interesting fact about Mami and Dom Dom.

Rhea Ripley helped Dominik Mysterio to win his first singles title in WWE

Last year, Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day after weeks of getting attacked by Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest on Monday Night RAW. After betraying his father, he became a new man with the help of Mami and started to run the show with the heinous stable.

The two stars proceeded to develop an on-screen relationship after they dropped multiple hints about how Dominik became Mami's Dom Dom and joined the stable. The two stars have been inseparable ever since and The Judgment Day runs rampant over RAW and NXT.

Earlier this month, The Judgment Day made its way to the developmental brand after they received an invitation from the NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio challenged Wes Lee to put the North American Championship on the line in a match against him.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/RU8kF8rmUk Split second before greatness! 🥹 Words cannot describe the feelings running through my body…. So bloody proud of you @DomMysterio35

On the latest episode of NXT, Dom Dom did the impossible and ended Lee's reign as champion after 270 days. However, the win came with some assistance from The Judgment Day and Mami as she hit The Kardiak Kid with her Women's World Championship.

What are your thoughts on The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comment section below.