Are WWE stars Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio dating in real life?

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have become two of the hottest names on the WWE RAW roster since becoming members of The Judgment Day.

Their relationship started when Rhea repeatedly assaulted Dominik to mentally offend Rey Mysterio. However, the 25-year-old superstar betrayed his father to join the corrupt faction.

Fans might wonder if they're romantically linked in real life when looking at their roller-coaster of a relationship, and we've got the answer.

The answer is no. The two are just close on-screen stablemates. In fact, Ripley is currently dating former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy (Buddy Matthews in AEW), while Dominik Mysterio has been with his real-life girlfriend, Marie Juliette Verissimo, for several years.

Either way, the two stablemates continue to share a unique relationship on RAW. They will expectedly engage in exciting segments in the near future.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's memorable acts in WWE

The Eradicator and Dominik have been positive about fans treating them as a unique duo on television.

Since turning heel, Dominik Mysterio has shown a completely different side. Under the influence of his stablemates, he provoked his father to hit him on television. Due to these acts, Rey Mysterio left the Red brand to join SmackDown. He still gets trolled by The Judgment Day for leaving the brand.

Rhea Ripley has had quite a few unique interactions with fans. At a WWE Live event in October, she was seen untying the shoelaces of fans to annoy them. Her whispers to Dominik during her segment on RAW have flooded the internet with memes.

A fan on Twitter even asked her to beat him up, and she replied positively. These kinds of acts add depth to The Judgment Day's on-screen character.

The best incident came at a live event when a fan asked her to spit in his face. She also complained about the incident to his stablemates. But was she offended by the fan's comments? Check it out here.

