"He told me to spit in his face" - Rhea Ripley describes her situation to Dominik Mysterio at a WWE Live Event

Rhea Ripley apparently had an interesting interaction with a fan and complained about the situation to WWE stablemate Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik famously turned heel at Clash at the Castle 2022. He betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, and attacked him and Edge to confirm the change in his attitude. He later joined The Judgment Day and the faction has had four members ever since.

A clip from WWE's Live Event on October 30 was uploaded by @totalcrushd on Twitter. In the video, a fan asked Rhea Ripley to spit in his face, and the former RAW Women's Champion complained about the incident to Dominik Mysterio.

The Judgment Day members didn't take it seriously, as Ripley referred the fan as a "dirty little boy".

The event was held in Mexico, where AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez defeated The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley while Dominik Mysterio accompanied his faction at ringside.

Other matches on the show included a RAW Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Bayley, and a United States Championship match featuring Seth Rollins, Riddle, and Austin Theory.

History of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio in WWE

Edge formed The Judgment Day and the former NXT Women's Champion joined the faction soon after. The group later betrayed Edge and Finn Balor became the leader.

Rey Mysterio and his son started supporting The Rated R Superstar and engaged in a feud with The Judgment Day. Ripley assaulted Mysterio on multiple occasions to create personal heat.

However, the corrupt faction soon manipulated the 25-year-old star into thinking that he doesn't need his father anymore. As anticipated, he turned on his father and later joined the group.

Rhea popularly calls herself "Papi" and supports Dominik in making cruel decisions. As of now, their faction is in a rivalry with AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. The two sides will collide at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia.

