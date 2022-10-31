WWE Live Event Results: Seth Rollins defeats two former champions, Title changes hands, Ex-Champion joins Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles against Judgment Day (Mexico City, 10/30)

WWE held its weekly live event for the RAW roster in Mexico City, Mexico on October 30. The event was live from the CDMX arena and featured multiple title matches. Mexican-origin stars from SmackDown were also present for the house show.

The event started with a 10-bell salute to legendary wrestler Humberto Garza, who passed away earlier this month.

The first match of the night was for the RAW Women's Championship as Bianca Belair defended her coveted title against Bayley. The EST of WWE was able to pick up the victory after Nikki Cross chased away the rest of the Damage CTRL.

Next up, Santos Escobar defeated Dolph Ziggler in a one-on-one contest. The Latino star was accompanied by his father El Fantasma to the ring. Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano also defeated the Alpha Academy in a tag match.

Nikki Cross, who recently returned with a new character on RAW, defeated Dana Brooke to win the 24/7 Championship. However, her title reign didn't last long as Tamina first pinned her for the belt before Brooke regained the championship to end the segment.

Los Lotharios (Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo) were also in action in their home country. The duo defeated Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of Santos Escobar's faction.

Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles found an ally in Raquel Rodriguez to even the odds against Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio was also present ringside for the bout.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who defended his United States Championship in a triple-threat Street Fight. The Visionary retained his title to cap off the eventful night.

Complete WWE live event results

Here are the results from the company's most recent show in Mexico City, Mexico, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Raw Women's Title: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley Santos Escobar def. Dolph Ziggler WWE 24/7 Championship: Nikki Cross won the title from Dana Brooke before losing it to Tamina Snuka. Dana Brooke pinned Tamina to win the title back. Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano def. Chad Gable & Otis Los Lotharios def. Legado del Fantasma Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, and Raquel Rogriguez def. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley w/ Dominik Mysterio WWE United States Championship Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Matt Riddle and Austin Theory

