WWE Superstar Angel Garza's grandfather legendary wrestler Humberto Garza passes away

WWE Superstars Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo's grandfather Humberto Garza (aka Don Humberto) passed away today at the age of 85. The cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Humberto Garza was an EMLL star of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Condolence messages were pouring in from the wrestling community to the family on such a terrible loss.

His son Humberto Garza Jr. took to Twitter and posted a photo of the two of them with the caption in Spanish that, when translated, read as follows:

"With deep pain I inform you that my father has just passed away and he is already enjoying the Kingdom of God. Thank you father for everything."

Angel also took to Twitter to post an image of himself with his grandfather with a heartbreaking emoji.

Alberto Del Rio sent his condolences to Angel Garza's family

The entire wrestling community shared their condolences with the family. One former WWE Champion who also sent a heartfelt message to Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo was Alberto El Patron, formerly known as Alberto Del Rio.

He took to Twitter to send a message to Garza and Carillo in Spanish that, when translated to English, read as follows:

“Today Mexican wrestling is mourning the loss of Mr. Humberto Garza. To his grandchildren, @AngelGarzaWwe and @humberto_wwe , my condolences and a big hug, as well as to all his family and fans at this difficult time. Rest in peace Don Humberto.”

Alberto El Patron @PrideOfMexico Hoy la lucha libre mexicana está de luto por la pérdida del señor Humberto Garza. A sus nietos, @AngelGarzaWwe @humberto_wwe , mis condolencias y un fuerte abrazo, al igual que a toda su familia y sus fanáticos en este momento tan difícil. Que descanse en paz Don Humberto. Hoy la lucha libre mexicana está de luto por la pérdida del señor Humberto Garza. A sus nietos, @AngelGarzaWwe y @humberto_wwe , mis condolencias y un fuerte abrazo, al igual que a toda su familia y sus fanáticos en este momento tan difícil. Que descanse en paz Don Humberto.

