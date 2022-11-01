[Watch] Rhea Ripley shows off her dark side in hilarious fan interaction during WWE Live Event

RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley has been spotted untying a fan's shoelace at a recent WWE live event.

Ripley has looked impressive since making her in-ring return two weeks ago on NXT. She has consistently assisted her Judgment Day stablemates in picking up significant victories over top stars like Edge and AJ Styles. Moreover, she has been the difference maker in her faction's feud with The O.C.

Now, a WWE fan has taken to social media to share a video of The Nightmare's ringside antics. Taking to his Twitter handle, @ChandranTheMan shared footage of Ripley reaching through the guard rail toward a fan's shoes. She then untied the spectator's shoelaces and rolled away as if nothing had happened.

You can watch the video below:

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan #WWERaw This is the greatest thing I've ever seen a wrestler do to a fan. This is the greatest thing I've ever seen a wrestler do to a fan. 😂😂😂😂 #WWERaw https://t.co/cArGjQIRju

Ripley recently made headlines for bodyslamming The O.C.'s Luke Gallows on an episode of RAW. She also tried to assist Finn Balor in securing a victory over Karl Anderson on this week's show. However, Anderson picked up a shocking win over The Prince via rollup.

Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to share a different fan-made video

The Nightmare also took to social media to share a recent fan video of her remarkable entrance.

The clip shows The Nightmare menacingly entering the ring with her Judgment Day cohorts. The former RAW Women's Champion claimed in the post's caption that Judgment Day ran Mexico.

"We run this place. Hola Mexico #TheJudgmentDay," Ripley wrote.

You can check out the video below:

During recent live events, Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest were defeated by AJ Styles, Raquel Rodriguez, and Rey Mysterio. The Nightmare will also be at ringside for her stable's match against The O.C. at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

What did you think of Rhea Ripley's tweet? Did you enjoy the fan videos? You can share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes