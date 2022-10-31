WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has taken to social media to share a fan video and claim that Judgment Day runs Mexico.

The Nightmare returned to the ring on a recent edition of WWE NXT to easily dispatch Roxanne Perez. However, Ripley is still on WWE RAW alongside her Judgment Day members and also appears at live events.

The former NXT Women's Champion recently took to social media to taunt WWE fans in Mexico. On her Twitter account, The Nightmare shared a fan video of her entering the ring at a recent WWE Live Event in Mexico. In her caption, Ripley taunted Mexican WWE fans by claiming that Judgment Day runs the country.

"We run this place. Hola Mexico #TheJudgmentDay" she wrote

What was the fan reaction to the Rhea Ripley tweet?

WWE Universe and wrestling fans across the board have also taken to Twitter to share their thoughts with the former Women's Tag Team Champion.

One fan shared an image of Ripley's fellow WWE Superstar Dante Chen.

Another fan shared a picture of Rhea and Damian Priest that was taken at ringside.

Meanwhile, a fan called Ripley a 'keeper.'

Another fan claimed that Mexico loves The Judgment Day.

One fan very kindly asked Ripley to eradicate them.

A WWE Universe member shared a GIF of Rhea.

Prior to her return on NXT two weeks ago, Rhea Ripley wrestled two house shows on the 15th and 16th of August respectively. Ripley teamed up with Damian Priest on both nights, and the pair were defeated twice by Dolph Ziggler and Nikki A.S.H.

What do you think of Rhea Ripley's tweet? What do you think of her run with The Judgment Day so far? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

