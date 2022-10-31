Create

Rhea Ripley reacts to impressive fan-made video from WWE Live Event

By Liam Power
Modified Oct 31, 2022 03:41 AM IST
The Nightmare was being a menace on Twitter
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has taken to social media to share a fan video and claim that Judgment Day runs Mexico.

The Nightmare returned to the ring on a recent edition of WWE NXT to easily dispatch Roxanne Perez. However, Ripley is still on WWE RAW alongside her Judgment Day members and also appears at live events.

The former NXT Women's Champion recently took to social media to taunt WWE fans in Mexico. On her Twitter account, The Nightmare shared a fan video of her entering the ring at a recent WWE Live Event in Mexico. In her caption, Ripley taunted Mexican WWE fans by claiming that Judgment Day runs the country.

"We run this place. Hola Mexico #TheJudgmentDay" she wrote
We run this place. Hola Mexico ⚖️#TheJudgmentDay🎥 - @TheMattyCox https://t.co/s5ZK6ym0uo

What was the fan reaction to the Rhea Ripley tweet?

WWE Universe and wrestling fans across the board have also taken to Twitter to share their thoughts with the former Women's Tag Team Champion.

One fan shared an image of Ripley's fellow WWE Superstar Dante Chen.

@RheaRipley_WWE @TheMattyCox But have you seen this? I see a tag team in the future. twitter.com/ungodlyrollins…

Another fan shared a picture of Rhea and Damian Priest that was taken at ringside.

@RheaRipley_WWE @TheMattyCox I love you Rhea, you looked great last night 😍 https://t.co/00IBy3KefP

Meanwhile, a fan called Ripley a 'keeper.'

@RheaRipley_WWE @TheMattyCox All I will say she a keeper. She has whole world in her hand , keep it up.

Another fan claimed that Mexico loves The Judgment Day.

@RheaRipley_WWE @TheMattyCox Mexico loves you, Mexico is yours. ⚖️🇲🇽

One fan very kindly asked Ripley to eradicate them.

@RheaRipley_WWE @TheMattyCox Please Eradicate me!!! 😀

A WWE Universe member shared a GIF of Rhea.

@RheaRipley_WWE @TheMattyCox JUDGEMENT DAY RHEA 🙌🏻💪💪👏👏👏👏👏⚖️ https://t.co/9U579Boh43

Prior to her return on NXT two weeks ago, Rhea Ripley wrestled two house shows on the 15th and 16th of August respectively. Ripley teamed up with Damian Priest on both nights, and the pair were defeated twice by Dolph Ziggler and Nikki A.S.H.

What do you think of Rhea Ripley's tweet? What do you think of her run with The Judgment Day so far? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

