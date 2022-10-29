Rhea Ripley reacts to a mysterious video featuring former WWE Superstars

Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day reacted to a mysterious video featuring AEW Star Buddy Matthews.

Earlier this year, Ripley formed a tag team with Liv Morgan in the women's division but failed to win the tag titles. After WrestleMania 38, she turned on her partner and joined the dark side. Later, she joined The Judgment Day and assisted Edge in beating AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash.

Since suffering a loss to Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro at All Out, Malakai Black has not been seen on weekly programming. The members of the group, including Buddy Matthews, recently shared a mysterious video to which Ripley reacted. Check it out:

"Dam… 😮‍💨🥵"

Currently, there is no timetable for Malakai Black's return to AEW, but the recent vignettes hint that the return will happen sooner rather than later. It will be interesting to see if House of Black go after any of the premium titles in AEW.

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews are dating in real life

It is very common for professional wrestlers who work in the same organization or have the same interests to end up dating. Over the past few years, several superstars have begun dating their co-workers.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are some of the most prominent examples in today's generation of superstars. However, it is very common for wrestlers to date performers from rival promotions.

Earlier this year, Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley began dating and the two were open about it publicly. They were also seen together in public and on Matthews' Twitch stream.

Matthews previously dated Alexa Bliss for a brief period during their time in NXT. Another famous cross-promotion couple is Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair. In May, Flair took some time off to get married to the AEW star.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will win another women's title? Sound off in the comment section.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes