WWE legend to return after 623 days and dethrone Roman Reigns to avenge his loss at Crown Jewel 2023? Chances of it happening

Roman Reigns continued his generational run as champion after overcoming Jey Uso at the Biggest Party of the Summer. The Tribal Chief will now go on hiatus and possibly return for the Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia to claim his next victim.

When the Head of the Table returns, a WWE legend might be waiting for him to avenge the loss he suffered at the hands of The Tribal Chief last year.

Goldberg has been lobbying for one final match in WWE before officially hanging up his boots. The last time we saw the legendary wrestler in action was against Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber PLE in February 2022.

The dream encounter saw both superstars giving it their all in the ring, but Roman ultimately got the upper hand as he submitted Goldberg with a guillotine choke. A rematch can be expected with Goldberg having his final match in WWE.

Earlier this year, the franchise player desired a retirement match. He was promised a farewell match, but WWE let his contract expire without granting him his due.

In an interview, he told Sports Illustrated that he was thinking about having his last match in WWE and that he believes that the company should give him what he wants.

"You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one," Goldberg said. "That's all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it's not something where I'm sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I've got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Goldberg is still a big name even at 56 years old; if he does come back to Stamford for a match, it should serve as his farewell, and who better to retire the legend than the Tribal Chief himself?

How long will Roman Reigns remain champion?

Roman Reigns is the biggest name in the world of sports entertainment right now. After a failed push as the biggest babyface in the company, Reigns shocked everyone by aligning with Paul Heyman to turn heel in 2020.

He instantly captured the Universal title following the heel turn and proclaimed himself the Head of the Table. He then formed The Bloodline along with The Usos and went on to dominate the WWE for three long years.

Roman Reigns has accomplished a feat that very few other superstars have, thanks to a strong creative force behind him. A legacy that has long been unheard of in the company: 1000+ days as World Champion.

Will Reigns break Bruno Sammartino's record as the longest-reigning Champion in WWE history? Roman Reigns would need to hold the title until 2028 if he somehow makes it to this point. It's hard to imagine him making it this far after making his debut on The Shield, but back then, fans might have said the same thing. So, never say never.

