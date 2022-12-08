Who won Jeopardy! tonight? December 7, 2022, Wednesday

Jeopardy! Season 39 returned with a new episode on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, featuring one-day winner Andy Tirrell.

In addition to the returning player, the longest-running game show also introduced two new contestants — Ron Cheung, an economics professor from Lakewood, Ohio, and Tammy Groner, a legal assistant from Hamilton, New Jersey.

The official synopsis of the game show reads:

“The host tests the knowledge of the contestants on a wide range of subjects and the winner gets to claim the title and keep the prize money.”

On Tuesday’s episode, Andrew “Andy” Tirrell defeated 21-day champion Cris Pannullo. The latter could have won the game but failed to correctly answer the final question. As Andy gave the correct response, he was announced the winner of the December 6 episode.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Ron Cheung

Although Andy Tirrell defeated 21-day winner Cris Pannullo in the December 6 episode, his luck ran out in his second game.

In the latest (December 7) episode, the categories for the first round included “A Decade To Remember, College Football Bowl Biz, State Stuff, “U” Is The Only Vowel, TV Sidekicks, Ginger Zee Talks Meteorology.”

New Jersey native Tammy Groner took the lead in the first round by correctly answering 15 questions with zero incorrect responses. She banked $12,200, which included today’s game’s first Daily Double. Andy landed in the second position with a score of $5,600 as he gave 10 correct answers. Ron Cheung, on the other hand, didn’t have a great start as he delivered four correct and two incorrect responses. His total score was $1,400.

The categories for the second round were “Life’s Peaks & Valleys, Sequels, Famous South Americans, Angles Among Us, Classic Movie Characters, I Will Leave.”

Despite giving the maximum number of correct answers, Tammy couldn’t take the lead in the Double Jeopardy round as she and Ron had a tie of $22,000. The latter’s score skyrocketed after finding both Daily Doubles. Returning champion Andy Tirrell landed in the third position, baking $11,200.

In the Final Jeopardy round, none of the players could correctly answer the final question. Tammy, who was scoring high from the start, ended up last on the scoreboard as she wagered a big amount and lost. Andy took the second position, while Ron played wisely by watering a small amount, landing in the first position.

Hence, Ron Cheung won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the December 7 episode, the category for the final round was “U.S. Presidents,” and the final clue read:

“He was sworn in twice as President within 2 years, first by his father & then later by a former U.S. President.”

The solution to the final question was “Calvin Coolidge.”

None of the players were able to give the correct answer. While Andy wrote “Theodore Roosevelt,” Tammy and Ron guessed “F. Roosevelt” and “John Quincy Adams,” respectively.”

Take a look at the final results of the December 7 episode:

Ron Cheung: $22,000 – $2,401 = $19,599 (Who is John Quincy Adams?) (1-day total: $19,599)

Andy Tirrell: $11,200 – $10,001 = $1,199 (Who is Theodore Roosevelt)

Tammy Groner: $22,200 – $21,801 = $399 (Who is F. Roosevelt)

With today’s win, Ron became the one-day champion of the game show, banking $19,599. He defeated Andy, the one-day winner who defeated the 21-day champion, Cris Pannullo, on his debut episode.

Meanwhile, Ron, an economics professor from Lakewood, Ohio, will return to Jeopardy! to play against two new players.

The next episode will air on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

