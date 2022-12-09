Who won Jeopardy! tonight? December 8, 2022, Thursday

Season 39 of Jeopardy! welcomed back one-day winner Ron Cheung and two new players in a brand new episode, which aired on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

According to the show’s format, each episode consists of one returning winner and two new contestants. The highest scorer wins the game and returns in the next episode to defend his/her/their win.

In the latest episode, Ron was the returning champion who won his first game against Andy Tirrell. The latter defeated 21-day champion Cris Pannullo, but his luck didn’t work out opposite Ron on Wednesday’s game.

Ron, an economics professor from Lakewood, Ohio, returned to the longest-running game show on December 8 to play against Sriram Krishnan, a consultant from Falls Church, Virginia, and A.Z. Madonna, a music journalist from Malden, Massachusetts.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Sriram Krishnan

Ron Cheung was initially leading the game in the December 8 episode, but losing a Daily Double affected his overall total score.

In the latest episode of season 39, the categories for the first round included “The World Of Patent Models, Rhyme Time, “U” In History, A Night At The Opera, Monkey Business, Mark’s Brothers & Sisters.”

Before the first commercial break, Ron struggled as he gave three correct and incorrect answers. But after the break, he pulled himself out of the hole and took the lead in round 1. His score was $4,200, while Sriram Krishnan banked $3,800 by delivering eight correct and zero incorrect answers. A.Z. Madonna took time to get familiar with the signaling device and ended up in the third position with a score of $2,800.

In the second round, the categories were “Let’s Get Down To Cases, What A Novel Character!, In The Room, Countries From Wordplay Categories, Preparing For The Role, 1990s Vocab Test.”

Two Daily Doubles were found in the Double Jeopardy round. Sriram won one of the two, while the second went to Ron, but he lost the bet. It affected the latter’s score and he landed in the second position in round 2. He earned $10,800, while A.Z. banked $8,000 and Sriram scored $21,800.

In the Final Jeopardy round, none of the players could give the correct answer to the final question. As Sriram bet zero dollars, his total score didn’t get affected and he was still the top scorer of today’s game. Ron and A.Z. wagered big amounts and thus their total scores were quite low.

Hence, Sriram Krishnan won Jeopardy! today.

Sriram Krishnan: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category of the December 8 episode’s final round was “Name’s The Same,” and the clue read:

"A cocktail, an island & a WWII venture originally called “Development of Substitute Materials” all bear this name.”

The correct answer to the final clue/question was “Manhattan.”

While the final category and question seemed easy, none of the players were able to give the correct response. Two of them guessed “Mai Tai,” while returning champion Ron wrote, “martini.”

Take a look at the final results of the December 8 episode:

Sriram Krishnan: $21,800 – $0 = $21,800 (What is mai tai?) (1-day total: $21,800)

Ron Cheung: $10,800 – $5,201 = $5,599 (What is a martini?)

A.Z. Madonna: $8,000 – $6,270 = $1,730 (What is a mai tai?)

Sriram defeated Ron in the latest episode and became the one-day winner of season 39, banking $21,800. The Virginia native will return to the Ken Jennings-hosted show to play against two new players.

The next episode of the syndicated game show will air on Friday, December 9, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes