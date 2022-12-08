Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, December 8, 2022

The upcoming round of Jeopardy! is all set to air on Thursday, December 8, 2022, bringing back a new champion for the second time in a row after the fall of the mighty Cris Pannullo. The champion who defeated Pannullo lasted only one game, giving the edge to Ron Cheung, who had won the previous round by a razor-thin margin. Still, a win is a win.

In the upcoming round, Ron Cheung, an economics professor from Lakewood, Ohio, will try to extend his streak against Sriram Krishnan, a consultant from Falls Church, Virginia, and A.Z. Madonna, a music journalist from Malden, Massachusetts. Cheung earned $19,599 in the previous round and will look forward to adding to his tally.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



bit.ly/3iLwWyo After dethroning our super-champ Cris Pannullo, was Andy Tirrell able to secure another win? After dethroning our super-champ Cris Pannullo, was Andy Tirrell able to secure another win? bit.ly/3iLwWyo https://t.co/xLS7eWE5CZ

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

December 8, 2022, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"A cocktail, an island & a WWII venture originally called “Development of Substitute Materials” all bear this name."

This question is from the category "Name’s The Same." This is a sufficiently offbeat topic and not many players may have experience with this kind of question in this final round. It will be interesting to see how the players tackle this one.

Participants are given the solution and must figure out the question in the final round, which can be a difficult challenge.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, December 8, 2022

The clue and solution to the upcoming final round of Jeopardy! reads:

Clue: A cocktail, an island & a WWII venture originally called “Development of Substitute Materials” all bear this name.

Solution: Manhattan.

Manhattan refers to three significant things: the famous cocktail, the famous island, and the World War II Manhattan Project, all of which are important parts of American society and history.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, December 8, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are Ron Cheung, an economics professor from Lakewood, Ohio, Sriram Krishnan, a consultant from Falls Church, Virginia, and A.Z. Madonna, a music journalist from Malden, Massachusetts.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round.

Poll : 0 votes