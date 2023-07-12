Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 11, 2023, Tuesday

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! aired on KABC-TV on Tuesday, July 11. James Tyler, the one-day winner of the game, tried to defend his title against new players by answering some tough knowledge-based questions. He is a senior editor from Blandon, Pennsylvania, who won $8200 in the previous game.

The challengers of the episode were Justin White, a director of orchestra personnel from Overland Park, Kansas, and Erin Sheedy, a library science graduate student from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The three players were supposed to answer the maximum number of questions in a limited amount of time to score and earn money.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Justin White

James was unable to defend his title against the new challengers, failing to lead even a single round despite getting many daily doubles. Justin took the advantage of the last round to secure his win.

The categories under the first round were Space Cuisine, So You Got Your “M.A.”, Cartoon Critters, First Name Verbs, Friends and In High Places.

All the players had a great beginning round, with Erin leading the show in quarter-time and half-time. Justin lagged behind a bit, but was able to answer some questions in the end. In total, he gave 7 correct and 2 incorrect answers. Erin and James answered 10 questions correctly, with 0 and 1 incorrect response, respectively.

The score after the round was Erin at $5400, James at $4200, and Justin at $3000.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were A Century Ago: 1923; 2 Books In One, “B” In Music, A Game Of Cards, City Folk, and 7-Letter Words.

James led the round by answering questions in the fastest way possible. Justin got both the daily doubles, failing to answer the first one, and was still a bit behind James. He gave 17 right and 5 wrong answers. In total, James gave 18 correct answers, while Erin gave 13 right responses, with 1 incorrect answer each.

The score after the Double Jeopardy! round was James at $15,000, Justin at $9200, and Erin at $7000.

Justin was the only one who knew the correct answer to the last question, scoring $14,701 in total, and was able to easily defeat others in the round.

Hence, Justin White won Jeopardy! today.

Justin White: Tonight's winner (Image via jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category of the final question of Jeopardy! game 217 was Olympic Teams. The clue read:

"A city of about 2.5 million people, since 1984 for political reasons it has been in the name of an Olympic team."

The correct answer was “What is Taipei?”

Only Justin got it and earned $5501 in the round. James ended up losing $4000, while Erin did not even bet any money.

By the end, the scores of the game were as follows:

Justin White: $9,200 + $5,501 = $14,701 (What is Taipei?) (1-day total: $14,701)

James Tyler: $15,000 – $4,000 = $11,000 (What is Serbia + Monteneg)

Erin Sheedy: $7,000 – $0 = $7,000 (What is Pittsburgh)

Justin will now have to defend his winning title against new players. He might also reach the Tournament of Champions after 4 more wins.

Justin will play against Ittai Sopher and Mia McGill in the next game of Jeopardy!, which airs on Wednesday, July 12.

