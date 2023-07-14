Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 13, 2023, Thursday

Jeopardy! returned on KABC-TV on Thursday, July 13, 2023, with new competitors and questions. One-day winner Ittai Sopher tried to defend his title against challengers by answering some tough questions on various fields. He is a digital journalist & news producer from New Orleans, Louisiana who won #12,401 in his previous game.

The other competitors were Kathy Barkey, an engineer from Kingston, New York, and Dennis Leung, a biotech scientist from Half Moon Bay, California. The three players had to compete in three different rounds and answer some tough questions while getting money for the same. The one with the maximum score and money won the game.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Ittai Sopher

Ittai succeded in saving his title for this episode due to his correct response in the final round. Other players gave their best but it looks like luck was on Soper's side.

The categories under the first round were From The Headlines, Live Cams, Eat It! Wear It! Or Sit On It!, Nonfiction, “R” Song, and Animal Expressions. The three players played excellently in this round by rarely skipping any question and breaking the $18,000 high score.

Dennis led the game with the help of a daily double, answering 12 questions correctly without any wrong responses. Kathy gave 7 right and 2 wrong answers while Ittai gave 8 correct and 3 incorrect responses.

The score after the round was Dennis at $9400, Kathy at $5000, and Ittai at $4000.

The categories under Double Jeopardy! round were Lightseeing Across America, Flowery Poetry & Prose, Medicine, Movie Before & After, Religious Objects & Symbols, and Españ-O. Ittai got to both the daily doubles in the round, answering only the second one correctly.

Dennis managed to outshine him at the last moment by getting the clues in the end. In total, Dennis answered 16 questions correctly with no wrong response. Ittai gave 19 right and 6 wrong answers, while Kathy gave 10 correct and 3 wrong answers.

The score after the round was Dennis at $13,800, Ittai at $13,500, and Kathy at $6600.

Dennis could not give the right answer to the final question so he lost his slight edge over Ittai, who scored $13,801 in total.

Hence, Ittai Sopher won Jeopardy! today.

Ittai Sopher: Tonight's winner (Image via jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of Jeopardy! game 219 was under the category Famous Ships and the clue read,

"This first U.S. battleship ever built was launched in 1889 but lasted less than 9 years."

The correct response was “What is the USS Maine?” but Dennis failed to guess it, losing $13,201 of his earnings against Washington. Ittai and Kathy, on the other hand, won $301 and $3300 respectively.

The score after the game was:

Ittai Sopher: $13,500 + $301 = $13,801 (What is Maine?) (2-day total: $26,202)

Kathy Barkey: $6,600 + $3,300 = $9,900 (What is the Maine?)

Dennis Leung: $13,800 – $13,201 = $599 (What is Washington?)

Ittai needs just 3 more wins to join the Tournament of Champions 2023. For this, he will have to defend his title at any cost and play safely.

Ittai will play against Daniel Moore and Allison Madson in the next game of Jeopardy!, which airs on KABC-TV on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes