Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 12, 2023, Wednesday

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! aired on KABC-TV this Wednesday, July 12, at 7 pm ET. One-day winner Justin White tried to defend his title from new challengers by answering the maximum number of questions. He is a director of orchestra personnel from Overland Park, Kansas, and won $14,701 in the previous game.

The other competitors were Ittai Sopher, a digital journalist & news producer from New Orleans, Louisiana, and Mia McGill, a communications specialist from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The three players were supposed to answer some tough knowledge-based questions on various subjects like History and Literature to earn money and score.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Ittai Sopher

The competition was very instense in this episode with Ittai winning the game with just a $201 lead. Both Justin and Mia gave their best and almost got to the winner' title in each round.

The categories under the first round were State Insects, The ____ Of Canada, Revival, Tv Quick Takes, Slang, and Reading With Jenna Bush Hager.

All three players almost had a perfect opening round with very few wrong answers. Ittai gave three correct answers for questions worth $1000, helping him lead the game. In total, he answered 7 questions correctly, with no incorrect response. Mia and Justin gave 9 right responses, each with just 1 mistake.

The score after the round was Ittai at $5800, Mia at $4200, and Justin at $3400.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Roman Emperors, Double-Vowel Places, “High” There, Kevin Sen, Walking & Talking, and Taking A Ride.

The competition was very intense in the second round as Justin and Ittai both got their daily doubles right. Mia too managed to make a strong run just at the end of the round, with 14 correct answers against 2 incorrect ones.

Ittai gave 11 right answers and 2 incorrect responses, while Justin answered 14 questions correctly with 4 wrong responses.

The score after the Double Jeopardy! round was Ittai at $6600, Mia at $6200, and Justin at $4800.

All the players knew the final answers to the last round and Ittai scored $12,401 in total, just $201 more than Mia.

Hence, Ittai Sopher won Jeopardy! today.

Ittai Sopher: Tonight's winner (Image via jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of Jeopardy! game 218 was under the category Name’s The Same. The statement read:

"A 1931 Charlie Chaplin film & a West Coast bookstore open since 1953 both bear this name."

The correct response was “What is City Lights?” and all the players guessed it correctly. Ittai scored $5801 in the round, while Justin earned $4514. Mia bet the most in the round, $6000, but still failed to win the game.

The score after the rounds were:

Ittai Sopher: $6,600 + $5,801 = $12,401 (What is City Lights?) (1-day total: $12,401)

Mia McGill: $6,200 + $6,000 = $12,200 (What is City Lights? )

Justin White: $4,800 + $4,514 = $9,314 (What is City Lights?)

Ittai is the new show winner and will be seen defending his title against new players. He can also take part in the Tournament of Champions if he manages to get four more victories.

Ittai will play against Kathy Barkey and Dennis Leung in the next game of Jeopardy!, which airs on Thursday, July 13.

Poll : 0 votes