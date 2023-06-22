Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 21, 2023, Wednesday

Three-day winner Ben Goldstein returned to Jeopardy! on Wednesday, June 21, to defend his title. He is a content marketing specialist from Dexter, Michigan, who won $21,293 in the last three Jeopardy games by defeating six players.

His new challengers on Wednesday's episode were Nabeela Rahman, a content marketing specialist from Dexter, Michigan, and Lee Papa, a professor from Bloomfield, New Jersey.

The contestants were supposed to earn the maximum amount of money and score by answering some difficult knowledge-based questions in three rounds.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Ben Goldstein

Ben once again won the episode, outwitting his opponents with his quick answers and daily doubles. Despite his challengers’ multiple attempts, they could not dethrone him as the reigning winner.

The categories under the first round were Collect ‘Em All!, -Ologies, Misheard Lyrics, Official Nicknames, Nevada, and The “Silver” State.

While all three players got off to an amazing start with just one stumper, Ben was once again in the lead by winning the daily double.

In total, Ben gave 12 correct answers against no wrong responses. Meanwhile, Nabeela and Lee gave nine and four correct answers respectively, against three and one wrong answers.

The score after the first round was Ben at $7400, Nabeela at $3400, and Lee at $1600.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were The Plot Thickens, Alliteration, History Is Elemental, Celebs, Discovery & Invention, and Shoe Gazing.

Ben and Lee both got the daily doubles right. However, Ben once again got ahead in the end by winning 21 correct and one incorrect response.

Nabeela answered 16 questions correctly against seven wrong ones while Lee gave eight right and two wrong responses.

The score after the Double Jeopardy! round was Ben at $15,200, Nabeela at $6200, and Lee at $4600.

Nabeela and Ben got the final question right and despite betting the least against his answer, Ben took the final lead by scoring $16,000.

Hence, Ben Goldstein won Jeopardy! today.

Ben Goldstein: Tonight's winner (Image via jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of Jeopardy! game 203 was under the category World of Water. The clue read:

“The Bass Strait divides Tasmania & mainland Australia & hydrographers have disputed which of these 2 larger bodies it’s part of”

The correct response was:

“What are the Indian & Pacific Oceans?”

Only lee failed to give the right answer, losing $1401 against Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. Nabeela and Ben earned $6000 and $800 respectively in the round.

The final score of the game was:

Ben Goldstein: $15,200 + $800 = $16,000 (What are the Indian and Pacific Oceans?) (4-day total: $37,293)

Nabeela Rahman: $6,200 + $6,000 = $12,200 (What are the Pacific & Indian Oceans?)

Lee Papa: $4,600 – $1,401 = $3,199 (What are the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans?)

Ben just needs one more victory to secure his place in the Tournament of Champions. He might even join the Masters! series if he wins a couple more games, which he can easily achieve given his terrific performance in the past couple of games.

Ben will play against Dan Meuse and Andrea Rednick Granados in the next game of Jeopardy!, which airs on Thursday, June 22, on KABC-TV. Fans can also stream the show on Pluto TV and book live tickets for the taping via online website.

