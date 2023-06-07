Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 6, 2023, Tuesday

Three-day Jeopardy! winner Jared Watson returned on the popular KABC-TV competition on Tuesday, June 6. Watson, who is a quality control specialist from Greenville, Texas, was supposed to answer several tough knowledge-based questions against two new challengers and earn more money than them.

The other two players were Suresh Krishnan, a networking engineer from Suwanee, Georgia, and Deborah Claymon, a writer from St. Helena, California. All the three challengers earned money and scored off each correct response. They also lost a lot of their score for every wrong answer.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Suresh Krishnan

Jared failed to defend his title against Suresh, who gained the lead in the second round. His performance in the final round ensured his victory, but only by a small margin ahead of Watson.

The categories under the first round were 21st Century Stuff, Quotable Notables, Which Cabinet Department?, Waterfowl-Pourri, Riaa Top-Selling Artists, and S-Less, Chaps.

Jared gave an amazing performance initially but he lost $4000 over a Daily Double. The other players took advantage of the same to quickly gain more score. In total, Jared gave 14 correct and 1 incorrect response(s.) Suresh and Deborah answered 8 and 3 correct answers, respectively, with 2 incorrect responses each.

The score after the round was Jared at $3800, Suresh at $3000, and Deborah at $1400.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Nonfiction Tv, Strait Up, Books & Authors, It Comes In “Wave”S, This & That, and You Must Be 12 Letters Long Or More To Enter.

Many of the players “didn’t remember the constraints of the category” in the round, which caused multiple errors. Jared lost $3000 over his second Daily Double and Suresh quickly ensured that he gained the lead by the last question. In total, Jared and Suresh gave 28 and 14 correct answers, respectively, with 4 incorrect responses each. Deborah gave 5 correct and 5 incorrect answers.

The score after the Double Jeopardy! round was Jared at $12,800, Suresh at $7600, and Deborah at $600.

Jared did not get the final question and Suresh easily earned $3000 in the round, making his final score $10,600.

Hence, Suresh Krishnan won Jeopardy! today.

Suresh Krishnan: Tonight's winner (Image via jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of Jeopardy! game 192 was under the category Historic Organizations and the clue for the same read:

"A senator called the 1949 pact that formed this a “fraternity of peace” that “makes the obligation plain …for us & others.”"

The correct answer was NATO. While Deborah and Suresh gave the right answer for the very easy question, Jared lost $2401 against the incorrect response United Nations. Suresh earned the maximum amount of money in the round, $3000, and Deborah played it safe by betting just $599 against her response.

The final score of the game 192 was:

Suresh Krishnan: $7,600 + $3,000 = $10,600 (What is NATO?) (1-day total: $10,600)

Jared Watson: $12,800 – $2,401 = $10,399 (What is the United Nations?)

Deborah Claymon: $600 + $599 = $1,199 (What is NATO? It was fun!)

As the new winner, Jared will have to defend his title against new players in the upcoming episodes. If he keeps up with his winning streak, he might also join the Tournament of Champions.

Suresh will play against Kristine Rembach and Collette Lee in the next game of Jeopardy!, which airs on Wednesday, June 7.

Poll : 0 votes