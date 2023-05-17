Who won Jeopardy! tonight? May 16, 2023, Tuesday

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! aired on KABC-TV on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The episode featured three competitors trying to answer the maximum number of knowledge-based questions to earn a score and money. The player with the highest amount of cash prize won the game.

Ben Chan, a philosophy professor from Green Bay, Wisconsin, returned as the reigning four-day-winner to defend his title. He has won $129,001 in his previous games. His challengers were Tom Winiarski, a media strategist from Briarcliff Manor, New York, and Lydia-Claire Kerrigan, a web development team lead from Lafayette, Tennessee.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Ben Chan

Ben once again used daily doubles in his favor and led the game in all three rounds. He was a little bit slow in the first round but gained momentum in the second one.

The categories under the first round were Chillin’ In The R.I.P. Lounge, Poe Places, Automotive Alliteration, College, The Drop/Add Period, Pop Metal Bands and “B” Is The First Letter.

Ben and Tom were in a very intense competition in the round but Ben eventually got the lead by winning a daily double. In total, Tom gave 11 correct answers, with no incorrect responses. Ben and Lydia-Claire answered 13 and 6 correct responses respectively, with one incorrect answer each.

The score after the round was Ben at $13,200, Tom at $6600, and Lydia-Claire at $3200.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Heaven On Earth, Women World Leaders, Animals, Don’T Go Anywhere, Twists and Turns.

Tom tried his best to defeat Ben initially but lost all of his earnings in a daily double question. Lydia-Claire also answered many questions but failed to get ahead of Ben.

In total, Ben and Tom answered 24 and 16 correct questions respectively, with 2 incorrect responses each. Lydia-Claire gave 14 correct and 1 incorrect response(s).

The score after the Double Jeopardy! round was Ben at $26,400, Lydia-Claire at $11,200 and Tom at $5200.

Ben was the only one who gave the correct answer to the final question, earning $27,999 in the game.

Hence, Ben Chan won Jeopardy! today.

Ben Chan: Tonight's Winner (Image via jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of the May 16 episode of Jeopardy! was under the category Authors. The final clue read,

"In 1960 Jean-Paul Sartre wrote of this man’s 'victorious attempt…to snatch every instant of his existence from his future death.'"

The correct response to the question was "Who is Albert Camus?" Tom and Lydia-Claire lost $5000 and $2400 respectively by giving the wrong answer. Ben, on the hand, played it safe and won $1599 in the round.

The final score of the episode was:

Ben Chan: $26,400 + $1,599 = $27,999 (Who is Camus?) (5-day total: $157,000)

Lydia-Claire Kerrigan: $11,200 – $8,800 = $2,400 (Who is Sisy?)

Tom Winiarski: $5,200 – $5,000 = $200 (Who was Jerry Ga)

After winning five games in a row, Ben has finally reached the Tournament of champions. He will keep on playing against his challengers in the show, until someone defeats him. He played three games in April but was unable to return at the time as he was ill. On his fourth game, he successfully won over Hannah Wilson, who is an eight-day champion.

Ben will play against David Lu and Brittani Seagren in the next game of Jeopardy!, which will air on KABC-TV on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

