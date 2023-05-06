Who won Jeopardy! tonight? May 5, 2023, Friday

Jeopardy! Season 39 returned with a brand new episode on Friday, May 5, 2023, featuring one returning champion and two new contestants. Two-day winner Hannah Wilson returned to the Alex Trebek stage to play her third game after earning a total of $71,000. The data scientist from Chicago, Illinois, played against two newcomers, as per the show’s rules.

The official description of the game show reads:

“The answers are given first, and the contestants supply the questions. Three contestants, including the previous show's champion, compete in six categories and in three rounds (with each round's ‘answers’ being worth more prize money).”

It continued:

“In the third round, ‘Final Jeopardy,' the contestants can name their own jackpot — as long as it's within the amount of money they've already earned. If a player finishes the second round with zero dollars, they are eliminated (from the final round).”

In the May 5 episode, returning champion Hannah Wilson competed against Ashwin Phadnis, an attorney originally from Hillsdale, New Jersey, and Brian Alzua, a biocompatibility scientist from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Hannah Wilson

Hannah Wilson first appeared on the game show in the May 3 episode where she defeated three-day winner Kevin Belle. Since then, the data scientist has been unstoppable and proved her intelligence in the latest episode as well.

The categories for the first round of the May 5 episode were “Take Me To Church, Quick Planets, Everything’s Coming Up Rose, Slang En Español, It’s A TV Mystery, The Great American Baking Show With Ellie Kemper.”

Hannah Wilson seemed calm and composed at the beginning of today’s game. She didn’t appear as feisty as she did in previous episodes. However, she managed to take a lead in the first round as new players Ashwin Phadnis and Brian Alzua struggled with incorrect answers. While Hannah delivered 10 correct and just one wrong answer, Ashwin gave nine correct and five incorrect, and Brian gave seven correct and three incorrect responses.

The scores of the players in the first round were Hannah at $5,800, Ashwin at $2,600, and Brian at $2,200.

In the second round of the latest episode hosted by Mayim Bialik, the categories included “Northern Lands, Stock Symbols, A Musical Bouquet, “Oh”, Yes!, Dunce, Dunce, Revolution.”

Ashwin and Brian tried their level best to score high in the Double Jeopardy round. While Ashwin landed in second place, Brian ranked third. The first position went to Hannah who found both the Daily Doubles in this round, however, could only correctly answer one of them.

The scores of the contestants in the second round were Hannah at $13,900, Ashwin at $9,800, and Brian at $7,400.

The Final Jeopardy round was intense as Ashwin and Hannah both gave the correct answer to the final question. Ashwin played smart and wagered enough amount to match Hannah’s score. Luckily, the two-day champion’s final total was just $3 higher than Ashwin and thus she ranked top on the scoreboard. Brian, on the other hand, went home with just $2.

Hence, Hannah Wilson won Jeopardy! today.

Hannah Wilson: Tonight's winner (Image via @OneEclecticMom/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the final round of the May 5 episode, the category was “Team Names,” and the clue read:

“An MLB team got this name in 1902 after some of its players defected to a new crosstown rival, leaving young replacements.”

The correct response to the final clue/question was “Chicago Cubs.”

Hannah Wilson and Ashwin gave the correct answer, however, the latter wrote only “Cubs.” Brian’s response was incorrect as he guessed “Dodgers.”

Take a look at the final results of the May 5 episode:

Hannah Wilson: $13,900 + $5,701 = $19,601 (What is the Chicago Cubs?) (3-day total: $90,601)

Ashwin Phadnis: $9,800 + $9,798 = $19,598 (What are the Cubs?)

Brian Alzua: $7,400 – $7,398 = $2 (What are the Dodgers?)

Hannah became the three-day champion with today’s win and advanced to the next game. If she wins her fourth round, she will be eligible for the Tournament of Champions.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of the syndicated game show will air on Monday, May 8, 2023.

